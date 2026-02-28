Some Michigan leaders back Trump's strikes against Iran, while others blast the president

(WXYZ) — Leaders from across Michigan are speaking out after the United States and Israel launched major strikes against Iran on Saturday.

President Donald Trump announcing that “major combat operations” were underway and warning the Iranian regime it would face overwhelming force.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a statement early Saturday.

Explosions were reported in Tehran following weeks of U.S. military buildup in the region, including additional aircraft carrier strike groups and cargo and tanker flights. Tensions had escalated amid nuclear talks that Trump suggested had stalled.

Leaders from Michigan are releasing statements about the attacks. You can find the latest statements below.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D)

"Americans woke up this morning to news that the U.S. and Israel have started major military action against Iran.

Unlike the U.S. strike on Iran back in June, this operation doesn’t appear to be a one-and-done, so we’re thinking about the safety of our servicemembers and their families. Likewise, many Michiganders have family in the Middle East who are at risk right now as Iran is striking a number of countries. We pray for their safety as well.

As a former CIA officer who served three tours in Iraq, I have no love lost for the Iranian government. They’re a state sponsor of terror, responsible for the deaths of Americans. I saw it up close in Iraq and elsewhere.

But issues of war and peace should be treated with the utmost consequence. And President Trump hasn’t made his case to the American people. He hasn’t laid out the goals or the imminent threat posed by Iran that justifies risking a wider regional war. And he hasn’t followed the Constitution and brought this issue before Congress before committing our nation to war.

Most elected leaders — including President Trump himself — have condemned the rush to war without clear goals in the past. He owes the American people the same thing he was demanding of previous presidents if he’s going to put lives at risk. And Congress should come back to Washington to debate these issues."

Sen. Gary Peters (D)

"The President just acknowledged he is risking American lives by dragging us into another “war” in the Middle East, without Congress’ approval. Our Constitution requires this check for a reason. The American people don’t want to send their sons and daughters to another unjustified forever war across the world.

Iran is a bad actor and we must ensure they never produce nuclear weapons. We had a diplomatic agreement with Iran on nuclear proliferation and President Trump withdrew during his first term without a plan for what comes next because he was playing petty politics. Now, he’s sending American servicemembers back to the Middle East to attempt to fix the problems he created.

The Administration must immediately brief Congress on these strikes and its next steps, end goal, and strategy to ensure this protects, not weakens, our homeland security."

Rep. Lisa McClain (R)

"President Trump has taken decisive action against the world’s number one state sponsor of terror - a regime that has targeted American troops and called for ‘death to America.’ May God bless our Commander in Chief and military leaders with wisdom through this operation and may He keep our troops in His care."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D)

“The American people do not want a war with Iran. Trump is acting on the violent fantasies of the American political elite and the Israeli apartheid government, ignoring the vast majority of Americans who say loud and clear: No More Wars. The Trump Administration and Israeli regime’s illegal war of aggression on Iran has already killed dozens of children, and more horrific death and destruction will come. These acts of war threaten to ignite a catastrophic regional war that will make no one safer while unleashing unconscionable suffering.

“President Trump will pretend this is about democracy and the rights of the Iranian people. Don’t be fooled, Trump does not care about the Iranian people. The Iranian people are not pawns for the interests of foreign powers. Our government has imposed brutal sanctions that have destroyed the Iranian economy and the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. You cannot ‘free’ people by killing them and destroying their country.

“Congress must stop the bloodshed by immediately reconvening to exert its war powers and stop this deranged president. But let’s be clear: warmongering politicians from both parties support this illegal war, and it will take a mass anti-war movement to stop it.”

Rep. Tim Walberg (R)

"President Trump sought repeatedly to make a deal with the Iranian regime, which has continued to be a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The regime has murdered tens of thousands of innocent civilians in their own streets, supported terrorist groups that have killed thousands of Americans, harmed our servicemembers, and threatened our national security through their pursuit of attaining a nuclear weapon.

Today, the President announced a decisive and strategic operation to restore peace through strength. May God bless the brave men and women of our military who are conducting this critical operation."