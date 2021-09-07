Some school districts in metro Detroit implement later start times this year

(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of students across metro Detroit are going back to school on Tuesday, but it won't be the same old start time for thousands of those students.

That's because many kids are getting the chance to sleep in later for the first time ever.

Several school districts are moving forward with delayed start times this school year, including districts in Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn and Novi.

Experts say the extra shuteye can make a world of difference for some students.

Many leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic gave the districts the push they needed to implement an idea they've had for years.

In Bloomfield Hills, classes will start at 7:55 a.m. instead of 7:25 a.m. for high school. Middle and elementary school students can also hit the snooze button a few extra times.

K-12 students in Dearborn and Novi will also reap the benefits. They'll start at 7:50 a.m. in Dearborn and 8 a.m. in Novi.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that middle and high schools start class at 8:30 a.m. or later, but studies show 80% of middle schools and 90% of high schools begin before that suggested time.

The change in start time is to put an extra focus on students' well-being, as the district navigates another unique year.