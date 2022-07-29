Somerset Collection to give $50 gift cards to students at back-to-college tailgate party, August 5

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Calling all college students!

Somerset Collection will host the ultimate back-to-college tailgate party inside the North Grand Court on August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will feature food and giveaways to help local college students get ready to go back on campus in style.

“As students get ready for college whether as a freshman or a senior, now’s the perfect time for them to start the school year on the right track of managing expenses while at the same time preparing for a workable way towards financial independence,” said Ed Siaje, managing director, Bank of America Private Bank Michigan. “Our Bank of America Michigan employees look forward to participating in this event; a perfect venue to offer students resources and financial guidance to better manage their finances this school year, and in the future.”

At the back-to-college tailgate party, Somerset Collection University will offer every college student that registers for the event a $50 gift card that can be used at more than 30 participating stores, from Athleta to Vineyard Vines. Students will also get the chance to enter a raffle for the chance to win a two-year car lease.

Somerset Collection University sponsors, Bank of America and The Suburban Collection, will be offering college students career coaching and job opportunities at the event.

“Somerset Collection University is a great opportunity to celebrate with thousands of future leaders who are getting ready to return to class,” said Ron MacEachern, platform general manager at The Suburban Collection. “The Suburban Collection has a long history of sponsoring teachers in the communities we represent and now we can support students as well. We are looking forward to answering any questions these future professionals might have regarding employment opportunities now and in the future.”

To attend the event, students must register in advance for Somerset Collection University by visiting https://www.thesomersetcollection.com/scu/