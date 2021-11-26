Somerset Collection to open seven pop-up stores this holiday season

(WXYZ) — Somerset Mall will host seven pop-up stores this holiday season and many will open Black Friday. These stores range from global brands like MCM to local entrepreneurs including Cest La Vie and Sana Detroit.
“We are excited about this very special opportunity for these businesses, our guests, and the communities we support,” managing partner of The Forbes Company Nathan Forbes said. “The remarkable brands and entrepreneurs behind these pop-up stores have the ability to expand their presence and audience by opening at Somerset Collection for the holiday season, which is a testament to our mission to provide one-of-a-kind shopping experiences for our guests, complemented by charitable giving.”
List of participating pop-up stores:
- Books & Folk: Opening Black Friday, Somerset Collection South Level One; a portion of sales from coffee and pastry purchases to Keep Growing Detroit.
- Room to Grow: Opening Black Friday, Nov. 26 at Somerset Collection South Level Two; donating a portion of sales from Room to Grow to Keep Growing Detroit.
- MCM: Opening Black Friday, Nov. 26 at Somerset Collection Nor
- Kimball International: “Working from Home for the Holidays: Opening Black Friday at Somerset Collection North Level Three; A portion of the profits will go to a national nonprofit with a presence in Pontiac with a mission to furnish homes for families and veterans emerging from homelessness.
- The Little Toy Shop Around the Corner presented by Macy’s: Opening Black Friday, Nov. 26 at Somerset Collection North Level Two
- C’est La Vie Shoes & Accessories:The Holiday Edit: Opening Dec. 2 at Somerset Collection South Level Two
- Sana Detroit: Opening Dec. 5 on Somerset Collection North Level One; A percentage of sales from Sana will be donated to SafePlay Detroit.