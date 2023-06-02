Somerset Collection to undergo exterior renovations this summer

(WXYZ) — The Somerset Collection will undergo a major exterior renovation this summer, the mall's owners announced on Thursday.

It will happen at the South Rotunda in the mall's south building, with a newly-paved entry to the South Rotunda, stunning landscaping, brilliant lighting and a new fine dining experience.

Construction will take place from June through September, and to help customers while construction is going on, Somerset Collection will offer complimentary refreshments and live music at each entrance.

People will still be able to enter the building through Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and through additional doors at the front of the building.

Both parking structures and entrances adjacent to the parking areas will remain fully open during the renovation.