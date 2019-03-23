Son charged with murder of mother found dead inside mobile home in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 42-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 61-year-old mother in Troy, officials say.

Uriah Lee Scott was arraigned Saturday on a charge of open murder, was denied bail and will be held at the Oakland County Jail, according to Troy police.



On March 20, a relative called Troy officers to the 2100 block of Shelley for a welfare check on 61-year-old Cynthia Scott. She had reportedly not been seen or heard from since March 18, police say.

During the welfare check, officers found the victim dead in a bedroom, concealed beneath items and partially inside a closet within the home.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy the following day and determined the woman died from blunt force trauma.

Her son, Uriah Lee Scott, had recently moved in with her, police say. Scott was located and arrested on March 20 at an Oak Park home. He had reportedly been staying at the Oak Park residence since March 18.

Police say another resident of the Shelley address was taken into custody on March 20, but has since been released without charges at this time.