Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Son fatally stabs mother in Dearborn

Son fatally stabs mother in Dearborn
Posted
and last updated

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman is dead after being stabbed by her son in Dearborn on Sunday evening.

Police were alerted of the incident around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at a home on Reuter Street, near Tireman avenue.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed by police, died at the scene.

Police took her son, an Arab American man in his 30s, into custody.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to this incident's, as the suspect's motive is unclear regarding this domestic violence incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a story or a tip? Share your voice