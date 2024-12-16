Police: Son fatally stabs mother in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman is dead after being stabbed by her son in Dearborn on Sunday evening.

Police were alerted of the incident around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at a home on Reuter Street, near Tireman avenue.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed by police, died at the scene.

Police took her son, an Arab American man in his 30s, into custody.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to this incident's, as the suspect's motive is unclear regarding this domestic violence incident.