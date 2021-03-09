SOS services will be temporarily unavailable this week due to major technology upgrade

(WXYZ) — Secretary of State services will be temporarily unavailable this week while the department installs a major technology upgrade.

Online services, self-service stations and branch office appointments and booking will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

The Department of State says the system upgrade will move the department forward from decades-old technology, securely combining millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system.

Starting March 16, the upgrade will enable new online services for Michigan residents and expand the capability of self-service stations to include many driver’s license and state ID transactions.

New online services will allow people to:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Access streamlined business services

At self-service stations, people will be able to: