Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others.

According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.

At around 8:30 a.m. Capuchin Soup Kitchen will be bustling with volunteers cooking up a delicious breakfast.

All day Wednesday, the people of Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, filled up cars with food items families may need.

”Do the best you can, make it last," one volunteer tells a person in need.

When 7 Action News pulled up to the Oak Park Rec Center for their weekly pantry giveaway, dozens of cars stretching all the way past Coolidge to 696 lined the streets waiting for food.

Volunteers said they haven't seen lines like that since the height of the pandemic.

“As of late, our line has increased dramatically,” food program supervisor at Forgotten Harvest Marguerite Kaiser said.

Every week the group runs out of food after loading up to 75 pounds of fresh dairy, produce, and meat for each household.

Right now, Kaiser says they’re seeing seniors, families with young kids, and even singles picking up food for themselves.

“What does that say to you about the need right now in our community,” 7 Action News reporter Jenn Schanz asks.

“The need is incredible,” Kaiser replies. "Our first cars in line and our neighbors have told us, they’re here at 3:30 in the morning, and I don’t open the pantry until 9.”

Forgotten Harvest distributes millions of pounds of food each year to Michiganders.