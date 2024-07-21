Source: Police investigating after Melvindale police officer shot

MELVINDALE, Mich. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Melvindale Police Officer was shot on Sunday, a police source tells 7 News Detroit.

It happened near the 17000 block of Clarann Street in Melvindale. The source tells us that Dearborn Police and Michigan State Police are assisting with the search of the suspect/s.

At this point, the state of the officer as well as what led up to this shooting, is unclear.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.