Southbound I-275 now open at I-94 in Romulus after fatal crash

(WXYZ) - Southbound I-275 at I-94 in Romulus is now open after it was closed for hours due to a fatal crash.

According to Michigan State Police, there was a fatal rollover crash on I-275 at Eureka Road. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area due to a crash investigation.

On 11/19 at 525 AM MSP 911 received calls of a rollover crash 275/Eureka Rd. Report of an ejection and CPR in progress. Troopers arrived on scene to confirm a fatal crash Freeway is closed SB I 275 at I 94 for crash investigation. Avoid area this morning. pic.twitter.com/DcvbLWUkvm — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 19, 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation says to use I-96/M-14, Ford Road or Michigan Avenue as detours.