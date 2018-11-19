Southbound I-275 now open at I-94 in Romulus after fatal crash
6:44 AM, Nov 19, 2018
11:32 AM, Nov 19, 2018
(WXYZ) - Southbound I-275 at I-94 in Romulus is now open after it was closed for hours due to a fatal crash.
According to Michigan State Police, there was a fatal rollover crash on I-275 at Eureka Road. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area due to a crash investigation.
On 11/19 at 525 AM MSP 911 received calls of a rollover crash 275/Eureka Rd. Report of an ejection and CPR in progress. Troopers arrived on scene to confirm a fatal crash Freeway is closed SB I 275 at I 94 for crash investigation. Avoid area this morning. pic.twitter.com/DcvbLWUkvm