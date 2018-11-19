Southbound I-275 now open at I-94 in Romulus after fatal crash

(WXYZ) - Southbound I-275 at I-94 in Romulus is now open after it was closed for hours due to a fatal crash.

According to Michigan State Police, there was a fatal rollover crash on I-275 at Eureka Road. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area due to a crash investigation.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says to use I-96/M-14, Ford Road or Michigan Avenue as detours.

