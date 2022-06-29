SB I-275 to I-94 closed for a month beginning July 11, MDOT says

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — MDOT announced today a month-long closure of the southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 beginning July 11 at 5:00 am, through early August.

During the closure, construction crews will rebuild southbound I-275 to the I-94 exit and all three lanes and shoulders. Crews will also make improvements to the drainage system and surface coating of the concrete on the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94. In addition, crews will complete maintenance work on the westbound I-94 bridge over the exits.

Traffic will be redirected south on southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound/westbound I-94.

Due to the closure and detour, the Eureka Road entrance to Metro Airport will experience heavier traffic and may cause delays.

The Revive275 project and its $270 million investment is expected to support 3,429 jobs. Project information can be found at Revive275.org.

The project will be funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program.