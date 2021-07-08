Watch
Southbound I-75 at Dix-Toledo reopens after road rage shooting investigation

Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a road rage shooting occurred early Thursday on southbound I-75.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., police say troopers were dispatched to SB I-75 at Dix Toledo Hwy for a shooting.

Police say MSP 911 received a call from a semi driver who said he was involved in a road rage incident. The driver said a passenger vehicle shot at the trailer, striking it multiple times.

Troopers shut down the freeway to investigate. The freeway has since reopened.

