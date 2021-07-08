Southbound I-75 at Dix-Toledo reopens after road rage shooting investigation

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a road rage shooting occurred early Thursday on southbound I-75.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., police say troopers were dispatched to SB I-75 at Dix Toledo Hwy for a shooting.
Police say MSP 911 received a call from a semi driver who said he was involved in a road rage incident. The driver said a passenger vehicle shot at the trailer, striking it multiple times.
Troopers shut down the freeway to investigate. The freeway has since reopened.
Shooting Investigation: On 07/08 at approximately 1:45 AM, troopers were dispatched to southbound I-75 at Dix Toledo Hwy for a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed that the MSP 911 received a call from a semi driver who advised he was involved in a road rage incident. pic.twitter.com/1TVnlbBwTI— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 8, 2021