Southbound I-75 at Dix-Toledo reopens after road rage shooting investigation

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a road rage shooting occurred early Thursday on southbound I-75.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., police say troopers were dispatched to SB I-75 at Dix Toledo Hwy for a shooting.

Police say MSP 911 received a call from a semi driver who said he was involved in a road rage incident. The driver said a passenger vehicle shot at the trailer, striking it multiple times.

Troopers shut down the freeway to investigate. The freeway has since reopened.