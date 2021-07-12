Watch
News

Actions

Stretch of southbound and northbound I-75 closed due to fuel tanker fire

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ
Fuel Tanker Fire
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:09:00-04

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fuel tanker fire has forced the shut down of southbound I-75 at Crooks Road in Troy. The Michigan Department of Transportation is also reporting the closures of northbound I-75 at Rochester and southbound I-75 at Square Lake Road.

Fire crews on the scene. Troy Police Department is handling the incident and is expected to release more information. There is no estimate on the amount of time for the closure.

No word on any injuries at this time.

I-75 Tanker Fire
Stretches of southbound and northbound I-75 closed due to fuel tanker fire.

Tanker fire on I-75

Stay with WXYZ.com for more on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!