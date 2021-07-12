Stretch of southbound and northbound I-75 closed due to fuel tanker fire

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fuel tanker fire has forced the shut down of southbound I-75 at Crooks Road in Troy. The Michigan Department of Transportation is also reporting the closures of northbound I-75 at Rochester and southbound I-75 at Square Lake Road.

Fire crews on the scene. Troy Police Department is handling the incident and is expected to release more information. There is no estimate on the amount of time for the closure.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Viewer photo Stretches of southbound and northbound I-75 closed due to fuel tanker fire.

Tanker fire on I-75

The @TroyMI_Police Department is handling a traffic crash on I 75 near Big Beaver. They will be releasing any information on the incident. Watch for traffic backups in the area. pic.twitter.com/0GY3bgh53k — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 12, 2021

