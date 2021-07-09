Watch
Southbound I-75 closed at I-96 in southwest Detroit due to police situation

Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 05:30:12-04

(WXYZ) — Southbound I-75 is closed at I-96 in Southwest Detroit due to a police situation, according to MDOT.

The freeway was originally closed at Clark Ave., but was later extended to I-96. Traffic is moving fine on the northbound lanes.

There have been several freeway shootings around metro Detroit in the last few months. It's not clear if this is a freeway shooting, but our reporter on scene did see MSP troopers canvassing the highway looking for what appeared to be evidence.

