Southbound I-75 closed at I-96 in southwest Detroit due to police situation

(WXYZ) — Southbound I-75 is closed at I-96 in Southwest Detroit due to a police situation, according to MDOT.

The freeway was originally closed at Clark Ave., but was later extended to I-96. Traffic is moving fine on the northbound lanes.

There have been several freeway shootings around metro Detroit in the last few months. It's not clear if this is a freeway shooting, but our reporter on scene did see MSP troopers canvassing the highway looking for what appeared to be evidence.

