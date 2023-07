(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have closed southbound I-75 near the Davison Freeway (M-8) for a shooting investigation.

Officers are searching for shell casings following a report of a shooting. It's unclear when the shooting happened. At this point, MSP is only saying sometime last night or early this morning.

Cars are being diverted onto the Davison.

