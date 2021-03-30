Southbound I-75 closing after Easter, traffic shifting to northbound lanes

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are now into the Segment Three of the I-75 modernization project. However, it will still be a couple of years before the project is complete, with some traffic headaches anticipated for this summer.

Starting sometime after the Easter holiday, all southbound lanes of I-75 will be shutting down from I-696 and 8 Mile. Those lanes of traffic will shift to the newly reconstructed northbound side, with two lanes both northbound and southbound.

Additionally, all ramps to get on and off the highway from southbound I-75 will be closing.

“During that time period anybody coming south on 75 from 696 down to 8 Mile will not be able to exit the freeway, so that is something people need to keep in mind,” said Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Rob Morosi.

Part of the construction that is taking place this summer includes a new drainage system from 8 Mile to 12 Mile Road. This is to help avoid another flood like the one back in August of 2014.

“The drainage tunnel is designed to take the storm water from the freeway and the service drive and contain it and then what we can do in that point in time is discharge it to the county drain at a reduced rate,” said Morosi.

The work this year along I-75 will primarily take place from I-696 to 8 Mile Road. In 2022, efforts will move north of I-696 to 13 Mile Road. The I-75 Modernization Project is expected to be complete in 2023.

“I wouldn’t say we are in the home stretch, but we are getting there,” said Morosi.

The work from I-696 to 8 Mile Road planned for I-75 this year should wrap up at the end of construction season in November.

