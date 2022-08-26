Watch Now
Southbound I-75 closing between 8 Mile & I-375 this weekend

Allen Road Bridge to close temporarily in Brownstown Township
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 06:22:26-04

(WXYZ) — I-75 will have major construction and a major closure this weekend in Detroit and the metro area.

According to MDOT, southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Rd. to I-375 for road and bridge repairs this weekend.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday, and all ramps from 9 Mile Road to Mack Ave. will also be closed.

To get around the closure, MDOT said you can take southbound I-75 to westbound 8 Mile to southbound M-10 and then back to southbound I-75.

MDOT also said only one lane will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on I-75 in both directions between 12 Mile and 14 Mile in Madison Heights.

