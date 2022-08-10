Watch Now
News

Actions

Southbound I-75 closing between I-375 & M-10 The Lodge this weekend

construction
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock Image
construction
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 13:26:40-04

(WXYZ) — A major stretch of highway in Downtown Detroit will be closing to drivers this weekend for bridge repairs.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound I-75 will close from I-375 to M-10 The Lodge from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15.

There will also be no southbound I-75 access to Grand River Ave. at this time.

Those staying on the freeway will take southbound I-75 to westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 and back to southbound I-75.

Those heading downtown have several alternate routes to get into the city. They include:

  • Southbound I-75 to Madison Street.
  • Southbound I-75 to southbound I-375, then Lafayette Street/Monroe Street.
  • Southbound I-75 to westbound Mack Avenue, then southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue).
  • Southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway), then southbound
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!