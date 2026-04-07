Southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 closing Wednesday through the summer

(WXYZ) — The latest closure for the Restore the Reuther Project on I-696 will go into effect on Wednesday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will close starting Wednesday, April 8 and last through the summer.

It's the latest closure for the two-year project to restore I-696 between Lahser and I-75 in Oakland County.

Earlier this year, a majority of the interchange ramps along I-75 and I-696 were closed for rebuilding, bridge work, drainage and pavement work.

The detour for the project will take drivers from southbound I-75 to westbound 8 Mile to northbound M-10 The Lodge and back to westbound I-696.

The detour will direct drivers further down southbound I-75 to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to westbound I-696.

Other closures in the project are:



Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 is closed through late summer. Detour: Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 remain open.

The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 through late 2026 with westbound I-696 traffic currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.

All westbound I-696 ramps remain closed except for Woodward Ave., Southfield Rd. and the shared exit 10 ramp to Telegraph/M-10/Lahser.