Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened.

According to Michigan State Police, a male was driving south on The Lodge when he was shot at. He lost control of the vehicle and hit the left median wall.

The car came to a stop and Michigan State Police responded to the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Evidence was found on the freeway, MSP says. Detectives are working to learn more information about the incident from the victim.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

Traffic was rerouted at West Grand Boulevard during the closure.

