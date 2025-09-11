Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers to launch food drive to benefit Forgotten Harvest

(WXYZ) — The Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers are on a mission to help fight hunger across metro Detroit in partnership with Forgotten Harvest.

As part of Ford’s Global Caring Month, the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers are launching a dealer-led food drive.

Kicking off on September 15, the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers are aiming to collect more than 20,000 pounds of non-perishable food across a 10-day-long campaign.

The initiative will be part of a global effort by Ford, which involves nearly 9,000 Ford dealers worldwide.

“We’re proud to be part of a movement that brings dealers together around the world for a common cause,” said Jane Englehart, Director of Advertising, in a statement. “By partnering with Forgotten Harvest and WXYZ Channel 7, we’re not only collecting food, but we’re also raising awareness, engaging our community, and helping put meals on tables where they’re needed most.”

The community can drop off non-perishable food at the collection bins at Southeast Michigan Ford dealerships.

The food drive will run through September 25.

You can find a list of the Ford dealerships near you by clicking here.

