Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins resigns following no contest plea

(WXYZ) — Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019.

Nessel had alleged Hawkins made changes to the State Qualified Voter File during the Oakland County Canvass of absentee ballots following the November 2018 General Election. She was accused of making the change to balance the Qualified Voter File with the tabulated absent voter ballots.

According to a press release, Hawkins decided it was in the best interests of her family and community to bring this case to a close after litigating the charges for the past three years, reaching the Michigan Supreme Court.