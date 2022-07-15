Southfield Freeway back open in Dearborn after freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Police say the Southfield Freeway is back open after another freeway shooting overnight

Dearborn Police say the suspect fired shots around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Michigan Ave.

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting allegedly stemmed from a road rage incident. The victim said he noticed a vehicle tailgating him near Joy Rd., and the vehicle pulled up next to him.

He and the suspect exchanged words, and the victim then sped up and heard a bang. He exited the highway at Michigan Ave. and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger door.

State Police shut down the highway for several hours overnight to search for more evidence, but it reopened around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect was driving a gray Ford Taurus.