SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police are searching for a masked gunman who opened fire on a home early Monday morning, narrowly missing the homeowner and critically injuring the family's dog.

See the full story in the video below

Southfield grandfather shares story of survival after gunman opens fire on home, injures family dog

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near 12 Mile Road and Evergreen Road.

Home surveillance video captured the frightening encounter. The footage shows a masked man approaching the front door, knocking, and then opening fire with what appears to be a large firearm.

See the doorbell video below

Ring video shows man firing shots into Southfield home

The gunfire shattered glass and left multiple bullet holes in the front door and side of the home.

Donald McCuin, who lives at the house where the shooting happened, said he watched the incident unfold on video after the shooting.

"I got a video, a picture of this gentleman walking up to my door, knocking on the door. Then he knocked on the door again. Then he heard somebody, he saw something. That's when he stepped back and started letting it go," McCuin said.

WXYZ Donald McCuin speaks to 7 News Detroit's Whitney Burney after his home was shot up early Monday morning.

McCuin said he was walking to the front door when the shots rang out. He says he froze in place when the gun began going off.

WXYZ Shattered glass and bullet holes cover a front door after an early morning shooting in Southfield.

"You see those holes right here on the door? I'm standing right here," he said as he stood on a stairwell mere feet away from the front door. "I hit the floor. I laid down. I saw blood. I said, 'Man, they got me.'"

But it wasn't McCuin who had been struck.

His 3-year-old pit bull was hit by gunfire and is now recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the face and another to the body.

McCuin later learned just how close he came to being seriously injured.

While speaking with paramedics, he said a bullet fragment was discovered in his clothing.

"She said, 'Hold still. I think it's something in your pants.' She reached back there and said, 'I think it's a bullet,' and she pulled it out of my pajama pants," McCuin recalled.

WXYZ A large hole is visible outside of a Southfield home after an early morning shooting.

Police estimate about five rounds were fired into the home.

The shooting has shaken neighbors in what residents describe as a typically quiet area. McCuin said he has no idea why someone would target his home.

"That was my first thought. How could this be happening? What is going on?" he said. "I've done nothing."

Despite the trauma, McCuin says he is focused on gratitude and faith.

The grandfather of 15 hopes his story will inspire others.

"It makes me feel truly blessed," McCuin said.

He added, "God is good and He's at work all day, every day, and all we have to do is believe in Him and keep it moving."

Southfield Police have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Southfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.

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