Southfield man charged in murder of transgender woman over the weekend

A Southfield man has been charged with murdering a transgender woman and sex worker over the weekend.

According to police, Robert Ridges III, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm in the case. The victim is 29-year-old Tahiry Broom.

Prosecutors say Ridges met Broom through a commercial sex advertisement and met up on Sunday, Feb. 9 near Ridges' apartment in Southfield. After an argument, they say Ridges allegedly shot Broom.

“Every person is entitled to live without fear of violence,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “Tahiry Broom had family and friends who loved her. She did not deserve to die and her killer will be brought to justice.”

Watch below: Report from Sunday after Broom's body was found in the complex