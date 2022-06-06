Southfield man facing charges in alleged attempted sexual assault at DTW

(WXYZ) — A 32-year-old Southfield man is now facing charges after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman at Detroit Metro Airport.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Raymond Anthony Jackson, Jr. reportedly approached the victim from Ohio at DTW's Blue Deck Parking Garage on the morning of May 14, and led her to a vacant area where he allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

Jackson is being charged with one count of Kidnapping and one count of Aggravated Indecent Exposure.

“The alleged actions of this defendant once again shows that we are not safe from sexual assault anywhere or any time,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. “I am not trying to be an alarmist, but we must stay focused and not let incidents like this ever be relegated to the back pages again. Prevention, education, and swift action by law enforcement are key.”