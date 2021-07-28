Southfield man facing several charges after car crash that injured 2, killed MSP K-9

(WXYZ) — A Southfield man has been charged in connection with a fatal car crash that injured two women and killed a Michigan State Police K-9.

MSP K-9 killed, trooper injured by driver while blocking the Lodge freeway due to flooding

Prosecutors say that on July 25 around 1 a.m., 40-year-old Henri Tau Brown was driving southbound on the John C. Lodge Freeway near Linwood Street in Detroit. Brown was allegedly intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a stationary MSP vehicle blocking traffic from a flooded underpass.

Medics arrived on scene and took both victims to a hospital for treatment.

Brown has been charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury, two counts of Operating While License Suspended, Revoked or Denied Causing Serious Injury, one count of Assaulting, Resisting, or Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury, and one count of Operating with a High Blood Alcohol Content.

