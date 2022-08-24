Southfield police looking for missing teen last seen with grandmother

The Southfield Police Department requests the public’s help with locating a missing child.

Orion Lone, a 13-year-old African American male was last seen at the Best Western Hotel located at 26555 Telegraph Road in Southfield on June 19.

Lone is described as having brown skin, short brown hair and dark brown eyes. He is 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130-140 pounds.

Orion may be with his grandmother, Shelly Lone, a 60-year-old, African American female. Shelly does not have permission to have Orion.

Shelly Lone has a medium brown complexion. She is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

She drives a blue 2007 Pontiac Vibe with a roof-rack and Michigan license plate 4NPU48.

SPD asks anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Orion Lone to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.