Southfield police say Action Impact worker fired shots after guns stolen, lied to officers & hid gun

(WXYZ) — Southfield police provided an update on the robbery and shots fired at Action Impact Firearms last month, saying an employee is being charged for lying to police officers during the investigation.

The suspect in the case, 33-year-old Marquise Massey of Detroit, was arrested a few hours after the incident on Sunday, July 19.

It's alleged that Massey was looking at two guns that were on the counter inside the store when he grabbed them and ran out the door.

Police say one of the employees, 67-year-old Thomas Beck, chased after the suspect and fired shots at him. Originally, it was reported that Massey fired the shots, but the store's owner told us he believed the employee fired shots.

Watch a previous report in the video below

Gun store robbery suspect in custody after shots fired outside Southfield store

"We had an individual posing as a normal and regular customer, and during that sales process, snatched the guns and ran out the door," Action Impact owner William Kucyk said. "You know, my employee didn't just let this happen; they took steps to protect the public, and that was a choice that employee made, and we'll just look at it, that's all."

According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, the investigation took a turn the day after the incident, as officers determined Beck fired shots during the pursuit, which Barren said contradicted the statements he made to officers during an initial interview.

See video of the arrest of Massey and from inside the store where Beck allegedly hid the gun below

Surveillance video shows guns being stolen from Action Impact

Police said they reviewed surveillance video, which showed Beck returning to the store, removing a firearm from the wall, and put the gun he allegedly used and fired inside a drawer in the office before officers arrived on scene.

Detectives then conducted another interview with Beck, where he then requested legal counsel, Barren said. He has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of lying to a peace officer. Shell casings recovered matched the handgun found in the drawer.

Past interview: Action Impact owner Wiliam Kucyk talks about the robbery at his gun store