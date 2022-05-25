Southfield police searching for missing 40-year-old who has a medical condition

(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 40-year-old man who they say has a medical condition and is in need of his medication.

Police say Scott Craft was last seen on May 9 on Frazer Avenue in Southfield.

He is described as a Black male, 5’11” and weighing 185 pounds with black hair. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, white shirt, gray jogging pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 248-796-5500.