Southfield police searching for missing 47-year-old man with dementia

(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 47-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Brian Michael Barbarich walked away from his home near 9 Mile and Lahser on October 13 between 4:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Barbarich is described as 5’8” and 145 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair, a mustache and a beard.

He was last seen wearing dark pajama pants, a gray shirt, a blue and gray jacket with tan shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 248-796-5500 with reference report number 22-34581.