Southfield police searching for missing 48-year-old woman 

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 48-year-old woman.

Police say Kimberly Blake was last seen in the city on September 9 around 7:10 a.m.

She was reportedly wearing a pink gown with black pants and black shoes.

Blake is described as 5’3” and about 160 pounds. She was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Police say she could be driving a navy blue Jeep Compass with a Michigan Plate: DYA 8587. That vehicle was last seen in the area of Grand Blanc around 10:30 p.m. last night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Editor's note: Blake is related to a 7 News Detroit employee

