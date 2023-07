(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old man.

Jay Taylor was reportedly last seen Monday morning at 4 a.m.

He is described as a white male, about 6’2” with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Taylor has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone who may have information regarding Jay Taylor’s whereabouts should contact Southfield Police at 248-796-5500.