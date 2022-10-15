Southfield police searching for missing teen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence.

Berry, a black female, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with blue highlights and was last seen wearing a McDonald’s work uniform.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Deshanae Tahalya Berry is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 and reference report# 22-34857.

