Southfield police searching for missing, vulnerable man with PTSD

Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man.

Jonathan Morgan Harris, 37, was last seen on October 19 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he walked away from his residence in Southfield.

Harris, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and ten inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, a mustache and beard. Harris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, black shoes with red stripes and a brown backpack.

Police say Harris is known to frequent the areas of 9 Mile Road and Greenfield Road and 8 Mile Road and Avon.

Harris suffers from PTSD, police say.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jonathan Morgan Harris, please contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 and reference report number 22-35295.

