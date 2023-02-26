Watch Now
News

Actions

Southfield police seeking missing teen girl last seen Saturday

Screenshot 2023-02-26 at 12.24.51 PM.png
WXYZ
Lamyya Milton
Screenshot 2023-02-26 at 12.24.51 PM.png
Posted at 12:32 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 12:33:26-05

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lamyya Milton, 14, of Southfield, was last seen at a friend’s house in the city of Southfield on February 25 when she left the residence after getting into an argument with her mother.

Milton is a black female and is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has long black braids with blonde ends and was last seen wearing a white and tan hoodie, black leggings, and black Ugg boots.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lamyya Milton, contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 and reference case 23-6316.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!