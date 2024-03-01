Southfield police seeking missing woman with dementia, medical conditions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police are asking for help with finding a missing 86-year-old woman who has dementia and heart conditions.

Bobbie Hunt was last seen on Thursday around 6 p.m. when she left her home in her black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The car has a Michigan license plate of EEJ982.

Hunt is described as 5-foot-2 and about 130 pounds with gray shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan winter jacket, blue jeans, a blue ball cap and glasses with brown frames.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

