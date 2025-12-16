Southfield residents voice concerns over proposed data center at packed council meeting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Southfield residents packed city council chambers Monday night to voice their opinions about a proposed two-story data center planned for Inkster Road near 11 Mile Road.

The developer, MetroBloks LLC, wants to build a 109,000-square-foot facility in the area. While the company was not present at Monday's meeting, they presented their plans to council last week.

Council President Charles Hicks said data centers are not new to Southfield, which currently hosts about nine such facilities.

"For decades, our city has supported both large and small data centers as part of the broader technology ecosystem that serves residents, local businesses, hospitals and regional institutions," Hicks said.

Despite the city's experience with data centers, many residents expressed concerns about the latest proposal.

Sherry Evanscafe, who lives within walking distance of the proposed site, addressed council with worries about noise and economic impact.

"I'm asking council to protect our neighborhoods," Evanscafe said. "If the data center proposal is adopted that this area will be protected from pollution, noise and disruption."

Her concerns were shared by other residents during the public comment period.

"I would add a no to an additional data center," one resident said.

"I am absolutely opposed to the data centers," another added.

However, not all nearby residents oppose the project. One man who lives on Inkster Road directly across from the proposed site said he supports it, though he has concerns about increased traffic on the already busy road.

"We have a better chance at having the infrastructure here across the street than they do out in Howell and Brighton and places like that. That's going to have to be totally set up in my opinion," he said.

Hicks called the project a long-term investment for Southfield and emphasized that public input is a key part of the decision-making process.

The proposed data center would be significantly smaller than others proposed across the state. MetroBloks LLC did not respond to requests for comment.

