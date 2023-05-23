Southfield strip mall goes up in flames early Tuesday morning

(WXYZ) — A strip mall on 10 Mile Road in Southfield was up in flames Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Southfield, Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Ferndale were all on scene working to handle the flames.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire was mainly contained in a beauty supply store that has now been deemed a total loss. The fire did spread to the front of the adjacent clothing store but the fire departments were able to put out those flames.

At the time, no injuries have been reported.

Smoke damage, however, has caused some damage to the other stores in the strip mall.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.