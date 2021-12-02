Southfield student arrested after pistol found in his coat pocket, police say

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — According to Southfield Police, a 17-year-old Southfield Regional Academic student was arrested after police found him carrying a pistol in his coat pocket during school Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the Principal contacted officials around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1 after receiving a tip that the student was carrying a gun.

School Resource Officers along with school administrators contacted the student in a classroom and escorted him to the office.

The weapon the student had contained three bullets in the magazine and no bullet in the chamber according to police.

At this point, police say it does not appear that there was any other intent of the student than to possess the weapon in which he stated that he found.

The student has been transported to the Southfield Police Department and is currently being held at Oakland County Children’s Village.