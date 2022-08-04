Southgate man charged in connection with shooting death, disappearance of wife

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Gil Vega, 44, for the fatal shooting of his wife, 43, both of Southgate.

Vega has been charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm in connection to his wife’s death.

His wife was reported missing by a relative after not hearing from her since July 29. On August 1, at approximately 8:12 a.m., Southgate police officers were dispatched to home in the 16850 block of Walter Street, the home she shared with Vega, to investigate her disappearance.

Police say Vega shot his wife in their home and relocated her lifeless body to a location in Washtenaw County. Vega was arrested by the Southgate Police Department on August 1.

Gil Vega is expected to be arraigned Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in 28th District Court in Southgate before Judge Elizabeth Mullins.