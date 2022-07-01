Southgate man convicted by federal jury for his role in Jan. 6 insurrection

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate has been found guilty by a federal jury for his actions during the January 6 insurrection.

Williams was found guilty of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor charges that include, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Accompanied by a larger group of protesters, the FBI says, Williams descended on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to disrupt a joint session of the U.S. Congress as they convened to count electoral votes relating to the 2020 presidential election.

“By 2:11 p.m. on Jan. 6, Williams was on the Northwest stairs outside the building. He used bike racks put into place by police officers to assist other rioters in getting onto the stairs. Williams himself raised his arms as he scaled the railing after rioters broke through the line of officers. He was in a wave of rioters that entered the Senate Wing door at 2:18 p.m., just five minutes after that door was breached in the first breach of the building by rioters that day. He then went to the Crypt and was close to the front of the line of officers when rioters broke through,” the DOJ said about Williams’ actions on January 6.

“Williams then went to the Rotunda, where he filmed himself making statements such as “desperate times, desperate measures.” He resisted efforts of law enforcement officers to push the mob out of the area, holding the line for his side in the Rotunda. He was one of the last rioters to be pushed out of that area. He was in the Capitol Building for about one hour,” they added.

In a statement released Thursday by the Department of Justice, officials say, Williams took to social media numerous times in the weeks before the incident. In the posts, Williams, discussed his plan to travel to Washington to “storm the swamp” and used the hashtags #HOLDTHELINE and #NORETREAT NO SURRENDER.”

Williams was arrested in Detroit in March of 2021 and less than one month later, he posted to social media, “I was in the Capitol and have absolutely no remorse or fear in saying or doing it.”

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison for felony obstruction and a combined statutory maximum of three years for the four misdemeanor offenses.

He will be back in federal court for sentencing on September 16.

More than 840 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement in the 17 months since January 6.

