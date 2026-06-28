Southgate police officer shoots, kills shoplifting suspect in Meijer parking lot

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southgate police say an officer shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Meijer on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to engage police.

According to Southgate police, officers were called to the Meijer on Fort Street for a shoplifting in progress and confronted two suspects. That’s when, police say, one of the suspects went after the officers with a knife.

One officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect, police say.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The female suspect was taken into custody.

Michigan State Police is now handling the investigation.

Police say the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

