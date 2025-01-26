Southland Mall sold to Illinois private investment group

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southland Mall in Taylor has been sold to a private investment group in Illinois, the City of Taylor announcedearlier this weekend.

The City of Taylor said in a Facebook post that the mall has been sold to Greenwood Global near Chicago.

“This is going to be an exciting new chapter for Southland,” said Amy Jurecki, Southland's senior general manager, said in the post. “We’re really excited about this.”

Jurecki also said in the post that Southland reported more than $8M in revenue in the first half of 2024, as well as a net cash flow of over $4M.

At this time, it is unclear what the investment group plans to do with the mall, but the city says there will be more information on that front "in the near future".