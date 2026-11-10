A sinkhole that has been a problem for months is growing bigger in southwest Detroit, raising concerns that someone could get hurt.

It has grown so large that the steel plate meant to cover it no longer covers the entire opening. People who live nearby call it a major safety hazard for drivers and local children. Even worse, they are worried about what is happening underground as the hole continues to expand.

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Southwest Detroit sinkhole keeps growing as neighbors fear for drivers and children's safety

Jesus Olivares says the metal trench plate covering the sinkhole at McKinstry and Toledo in southwest Detroit has been there since spring.

"The plate covered the hole, but now the hole is getting bigger, so the plate is not big enough for it," Olivares said.

Sinkholes form when water finds an unintended path into infrastructure; it washes away sand and soil underneath until the roadway above collapses.

"I figured, yeah, because I mean if it's getting bigger there's something wrong underneath that them play there," Olivares said when asked if he was concerned about what is going on beneath the road.

Laporsche Williams says it is dangerous for drivers and local children.

"I don't know how they're going to get that up, but they need to get it done for the residents, the children that walks up. Someone can fall down in there literally; you can lose your phone, your shoe right there in the hole," Williams said.

Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department covered the sinkhole with the metal trench plate. Deputy Director Sam Smalley says crews found the issue was not with city pipes, but rather with DTE's underground power vault.

"We're a — 24/7, 365, and we're often asked to do a first response for any issues in the roadway or the right-of-way. Our men and women try to make it as safe as they can," Smalley said.

"We notified that utility, back in March or April. We've reminded them again today, and they've committed to getting out there ASAP," Smalley added.

DTE provided a statement saying in part:

"DTE will be sending crews out to investigate… We will work closely with the City of Detroit as it assesses the situation and quickly address any issues involving our equipment, if needed. Based on the information available at this time, however, the sinkhole at Toledo and McKinstry does not appear to be related to DTE work."

Even so, DWSD says it will install a second steel plate covering the sinkhole to make the area safe for residents.

If you need to report a sinkhole, you can call DWSD 24/7 at 313-267-8000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

