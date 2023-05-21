SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX's next private flight to the International Space Station is awaiting takeoff.

The passengers include Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team.

They'll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the 10-day trip.

SpaceX is targeting a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The ticket price wasn't disclosed, but the passengers on the first private flight paid $55 million each. The first Saudi astronaut flew on the space shuttle.