SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

Terry Renna/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 for a mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 21, 2023
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX's next private flight to the International Space Station is awaiting takeoff.

The passengers include Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team.

They'll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the 10-day trip.

SpaceX is targeting a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The ticket price wasn't disclosed, but the passengers on the first private flight paid $55 million each. The first Saudi astronaut flew on the space shuttle.

