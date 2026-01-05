Spanish-inspired restaurant Antidote set for grand opening in Detroit on Jan. 19

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new Spanish-inspired restaurant called Antidote is set to host its grand opening later this month in Detroit's East Village.

Nya Marshall, a Detroit entrepreneur and the founder of Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, said Antidote has been in a soft opening ahead of the grand opening on Jan. 19.

The restaurant is located along Jefferson Ave. near the Detroit-Grosse Pointe Park border in the former home of Norma G's.

According to Marshall, Antidote is a Spanish-inspired restaurant with global flavors, with inspiration from the Mediterranean.

Nya Marshall/Antidote

Some of the menu includes mussels steamed in cider with chorizo, marinated leeks and a Catalan-style cod.

Marshall said the restaurant also has a worldwide wine list plus a cocktail program that includes a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant will offer brunch and dinner, and also has a spot for private dining.