Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under new agreement

LANSING, Mich. — Under a proposed agreement, Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health to "expand services to mid-Michigan residents."

"Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under a proposed agreement that will expand services to Mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow’s storied history," a joint news release said.

The agreement was approved by the University of Michigan Board of Regents at its meeting Thursday as well as the Sparrow Health System Board of Directors on Nov. 28.

It is expected to be completed in the first six months of 2023 "pending final regulatory approvals and completion of the closing process."

“The partnership with University of Michigan Health provides Sparrow the opportunity to take a greater leadership role in improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover.

An affiliation agreement was previously put in place between the two organizations in 2019 for pediatric services.

“This agreement builds upon the successful partnership formed through U-M Health at Sparrow Children’s Center," said U-M Health President David Miller, M.D., M.P.H. "This established partnership has clarified the strong cultural alignment between U-M Health and Sparrow, while providing incredibly important pediatric care to families throughout Mid-Michigan. Our expanded partnership with Sparrow will further strengthen U-M Health’s ability to provide quality health care in communities beyond southeast Michigan.”

The university has committed to invest $800 million into Sparrow, which will be funded over eight years. According to the release, the addition of Sparrow will make U-M Health a $7 billion organization with over 200 sites across Michigan.

