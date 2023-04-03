Sparrow, U-M Health officially merge

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — A mid-Michigan health care system is marking a "new chapter" as it officially merges with University of Michigan Health.

Back in December 2022, Sparrow Health announced an upcoming merger with U-M Health, after the boards of both systems agreed to move forward.

At the time, U-M Health said the agreement would "expand services to Mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow's storied history."

On Monday, Sparrow made the merger official, announcing the systems is now legally part of U-M Health, while also promising to "keep care local."

"Moving forward, our focus will be on integrating care to best serve our patients, with an emphasis on keeping care local. Over time, we look forward to continuing to increase access to specialty care locally in the communities we serve," a statement posted to Sparrow's website said.

With over 115 sites, Sparrow Health currently serves areas in mid-Michigan, with health care organizations and hospitals in Lansing, Carson City, Charlotte, St Johns and Ionia.

According to the release originally declaring the merger, U-M Health will invest $800 million in Sparrow Health, the funding sourced from facility projects, operations and strategic investments over the span of eight years. Adding Sparrow Health will boost U-M Health into a $7 billion organization with over 200 care sites across the state.

“We are doing something special here by combining the community care and know-how that Sparrow has long been known for with the clinical expertise and commitment of U-M Health," said LaKeeya Tucker, D.O., medical chief of staff for E.W. Sparrow Hospital.

According to Sparrow's website, U-M Health physicians are already in place at Sparrow facilities. Several C.S. Mott Children's Hospital specialists already work in Lansing, and some U-M Health surgeons have joined with Sparrow Health on plastic surgery collaborations.

"A key priority moving forward will be supporting Sparrow’s existing clinical expertise and adding new doctors, including University of Michigan Health doctors, to Sparrow locations where appropriate to help meet the needs of our communities," Sparrow Health said.

As far as branding changes go, Sparrow expressed commitment to a "thoughtful" transition.

"While we do expect to transition Sparrow to a brand aligned with University of Michigan Health, we will ensure its legacy is appropriately honored," Sparrow said.

For more information on what happens next for Sparrow, head to the website for FAQ page.

